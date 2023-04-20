High speed chase leads thru Mid – Missouri

Charges are pending this (Thursday) against the suspect who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Moniteau and Cole counties. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley tells KWOS that it started when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 50 near California. Wheatley says the suspect fled at speeds of 100 miles per hour, heading east into Cole County and then back onto Highway 50 west into California. Authorities spiked the vehicle, which pulled into a home west of California.

One California officer who spiked the suspect’s truck sustained injuries from deploying strips and had to get stitches in his hand.