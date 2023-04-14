How do you keep dangerous criminals off the street?

As Cole County’s prosecutor says he’ll seek the death penalty against a Jefferson City man who’s accused of stabbing his child’s mother to death this week, one state lawmaker says something needs to happen to keep violent criminals off the streets …

Jefferson City Representative Dave Griffith says his colleagues are debating several bills dealing with criminals, especially those with mental health problems.

Sergio Sayles is charged with first – degree murder in the Monday killing of Jasmine King.