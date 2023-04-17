Malek and Ashcroft to be featured at tonight’s Boone County Lincoln Days

Boone County GOP officials say about 120 people are expected at tonight’s (Monday) Boone County Lincoln Days banquet in Columbia.

State treasurer Vivek Malek will be the keynote speaker, and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will be the special guest speaker. Secretary Ashcroft is running for governor. State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reinsch (R-Hallsville) will also speak.

Protecting the state senate seat currently held by Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem is a top priority for Boone County Republicans.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) is term-limited. Republicans have held that seat for 15 years. Picking up the seat is a top priority for Missouri Democrats, and former State Rep. Stephen Webber (D-Columbia) is running for the seat. The district is now a Boone County-only seat, which could make it tougher for Republicans to win. GOP stronghold Cooper County is no longer in the senatorial district.

Boone County GOP women also plan to honor former State Rep. Ed Robb’s (R-Columbia) wife this evening. Robb, who also served as Boone County’s presiding commissioner, died in 2011.

“Wake Up Mid-Missouri” host Branden Rathert will be tonight’s emcee. The social hour at Stoney Creek Inn begins at 5, with dinner at 6 and the program starting at 6:30.