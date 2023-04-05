Marijuana sales tax increases pass in Columbia and Boone County

Voters in Columbia and Boone County have approved separate ballot measures to impose an additional sales tax of three percent on the retail sale of adult use of recreational marijuana.

Columbia officials expect the ballot measure to raise anywhere from $400,000 to $1-million each year. The tax will take effect in the city on October 1. The city says it could fund public safety, public health and social service initiatives.

The measure was approved by Boone County voters 17,990 to 8,439. Columbia voters approved it 12,165 to 5,757, according to the Boone County clerk’s office.