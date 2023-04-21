Mexico/Audrain County homes and cars have hail damage; utility poles snapped near Jefferson City

Listen to KWOS Live
Authorities in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Audrain County say significant hail on Thursday afternoon caused damage to numerous vehicles and homes.

Mexico Public Safety Major Brice Mesko says the hail knocked some utility lines down. Despite that, Major Mesko says there were no significant power outages. He says crews had to clear limbs and debris from streets. No injuries are reported.

Meteorologist Chance Gotsch from our news partner KMIZ reports the storms also snapped several poles near the former Church Farm prison on Highway 179 north of Jefferson City. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several mid-Missouri counties, including Boone, Cole, Audrain, Callaway and Moniteau.

