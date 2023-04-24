Motorist’s name killed in Fulton bus collision hasn’t been released yet

Fulton police say a Kansas City resident has been killed in Friday afternoon’s collision with a Fulton Public School bus. The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Fulton Police say the crash happened at about 3:35 Friday afternoon, when a Nissan traveling north of Westminster slid into the path of the bus that was southbound on Westminster. Fulton Police say the passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the vehicle’s driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Fulton Police say three bus passengers sustained minor injuries.

The crash forced Fulton Police to close the roads around Westminster Avenue and Second street. The Fulton Police investigation continues.