MU Health’s Boonville medical building to hold grand opening today

A formal grand opening is set for today for MU Health Care’s new 14,000 square foot medical building in Boonville.

While it opened to the public in late March, today is the grand opening, which will include dignitaries from Boonville and Cooper County.

It’s MU Health’s largest outpatient facility outside of Columbia and includes an urgent care and primary care. It also includes specialty services.

Boonville was without an urgent care for about three years, since Pinnacle Hospital closed in February 2020. The new urgent care is open seven days a week, from 8 am to 7 pm.

MU Health also has clinics in Fayette, Ashland, Fulton and Mexico.