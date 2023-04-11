Listen to KWOS Live
MU Health’s Boonville medical building to hold grand opening today

MU Health’s 14,000 square foot Jackson road medical building is their largest outpatient facility outside of Columbia (March 2023 photo courtesy of Justin Kelly at MU Health Care)

A formal grand opening is set for today for MU Health Care’s new 14,000 square foot medical building in Boonville.

While it opened to the public in late March, today is the grand opening, which will include dignitaries from Boonville and Cooper County.

It’s MU Health’s largest outpatient facility outside of Columbia and includes an urgent care and primary care. It also includes specialty services.

Boonville was without an urgent care for about three years, since Pinnacle Hospital closed in February 2020. The new urgent care is open seven days a week, from 8 am to 7 pm.

MU Health also has clinics in Fayette, Ashland, Fulton and Mexico.

