New fire station will be built, after voters approve Boone County Fire’s $8-million bond issue

Voters in Missouri’s third-largest fire department have overwhelmingly approved an $8-million no tax increase bond issue.

The vote was 5,125 to 1,051. Passage required a four-sevenths majority, which was 57 percent.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that the bond issue will be used for three areas. They include $5-million to replace the fire station on South Route K, which was built in 1982. Mr. Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that volunteer firefighters can live at the station. A number of them are college students and the district wants them to be able to study at the station, rather than the library. Mr. Blomenkamp notes the more time those students spend at the station, the more time the district’s trucks are covered.

The bond issue also contains $2-million to purchase one fire engine and two new fire tanker trucks, and $1-million to purchase new thermal imaging cameras for every fire engine, fire tanker and rescue squad.

The district covers 492 square miles, including nine municipalities.