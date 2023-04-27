No arrests after Wednesday night’s shots fired incidents in Columbia

A rolling gunbattle on central Columbia’s Pendleton street caused damage to a home Wednesday night.

Pendleton is near North Garth Avenue. ABC-17’s Marina Diaz was live on-scene at both 9 and 10 last night, from separate locations of shots fired calls. Police asked Marina to move after one of her live shots, as they checked damage to a home. She quotes one resident as saying he saw the occupants of two vehicles shooting at each other from their vehicles.

No injuries are reported. Anyone with information on either incident should call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.