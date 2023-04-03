Listen to KWOS Live
NWS recommends mid-Missourians have severe weather plan ahead of Tuesday’s storms

The National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis office says severe weather is possible on Tuesday in mid-Missouri (April 3, 2023 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

The National Weather Service (NWS) says large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible tomorrow (Tuesday) in mid-Missouri.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt tells 939 the Eagle that the best chance of severe weather in the Columbia/Jefferson City areas will be tomorrow evening into the overnight hours early Wednesday morning. We’ll have a better idea on the timing for the storms later today.

The National Weather Service is reminding you to have a  plan before any possible severe weather. Mr. Britt urges you to know where to go at work and at home if there is severe weather.

Keep fresh batteries in your radio and keep it tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.

