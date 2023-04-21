Prescription drug take back events are underway in Columbia; six locations tomorrow across Boone County

Boone County residents have numerous opportunities today and Saturday to get rid of their unused or unwanted prescription drugs, and to do it in a safe manner.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is holding the events to coincide with the National Drug Take Back event. You can drop off your unneeded medications today from 10 am to 2 pm at Columbia’s Truman VA Hospital or at Mizzou’s Student Center. You can also drop them off at six collection sites tomorrow from 10 am until 1. Those locations include Columbia’s Rock Bridge and Hickman high schools as well as the Ashland, Centralia, Hallsville and Sturgeon police departments. You can also drop them off tomorrow from 10 am to 2 at the Jefferson City Police Department.

Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey says the take back events help to ensure that the prescription drugs don’t fall into the hands of young people.