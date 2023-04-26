Ribbon-cutting for Missouri’s first rural electric cooperative is today in Columbia

You’re invited to this afternoon’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for Boone Electric Cooperative’s new $29-million headquarters at Columbia’s I-70 and Rangeline street.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors will be wearing their yellow jackets for the 3 pm event. Columbia-based Coil Construction oversaw the massive project, that included both new buildings and rehabilitation of existing ones. The project also included a vehicle storage building. The project had more than 400 employees from 57 contractors, and 90 percent of the contractors were from mid-Missouri.

Boone Electric general manager Todd Culley predicts the new cooperative campus will serve the community for decades to come.

Boone Electric began in 1936 and was Missouri’s first rural electric cooperative.