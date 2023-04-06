Ribbon to be cut Thursday on Columbia’s $185-million Swift Foods plant

Dignitaries from state, city and county government will be represented at this (Thursday) morning’s ribbon-cutting for Columbia’s new massive Swift Foods plant.

The $185-million plant is located on Route B’s busy food corridor, near Como Smoke and Fire.

This morning’s ceremony begins at 11. Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to speak, as are Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick.

Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says the Swift plant is expected to produce about 40-million pounds of meat products each year.