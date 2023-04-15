Severe weather now exiting Mid – Missouri

The worst of today’s weather is moving out of the KWOS listening area, but not before prompting severe t – storm warnings and even a tornado warning for a storm that moved up from the Lake area and tracked into Maries, Gasconade and other east counties. Hail was reported across the area .. anything from pea – sized in Callaway County to baseball size in parts of eastern Mid – Missouri. Another line or two of storms could blow through tonight, but they aren’t expected to be severe.

