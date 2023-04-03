Three concerts planned in downtown Columbia on May 6; issue heads to city council tonight

A proposed $5.8 million improvement project at south Columbia’s sports fieldhouse in A. Perry Philips park is scheduled to be voted on at tonight’s city council meeting.

The proposal would add about 44,000 square feet to the sports fieldhouse, including four hardwood courts, a multipurpose room and seating area, walkways, additional parking lots and improved lighting.

There are three funding sources for the project: the 2021 park sales tax, the CVB tourism development fund and Columbia’s general fund. Staff is recommending council approval tonight.

Meantime, Columbia’s city council is also scheduled to vote on a three-page proposal to authorize an operations agreement for several downtown concerts on May 6. That’s a Saturday.

The outdoor community event and concerts would be near My House Nightclub and Sports Bar on South Seventh street. The council’s packet says 3,000 people are expected to attend. There will also be a street fair with artisan vendors, nonprofits and food trucks. Three concerts are planned that day at approximately 1 pm, 3 pm and 9 pm.

Tonight’s council meeting begins at 7.