UPDATE: Boone County man jailed without bond for alleged enticement of a child

A Centralia man charged with enticement of a child is jailed without bond this morning.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Tanner Donald Ray Burton with two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child. The court has denied bond for Burton, who will be arraigned at 1 this afternoon before Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane.

If convicted of the charges, Burton would be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The alleged incident or incidents happened on Wednesday, according to online court documents.