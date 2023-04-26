UPDATE: Columbia man shot this weekend on West Bellview has died; no arrests yet

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies say the Columbia man who was shot Saturday evening on West Bellview just outside Columbia city limits has died. Deputies say 31-year-old Sam Baldwin IV has died and that the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies have said they believe multiple shooters were involved in the incident.

A five-year-old child was also shot that evening, but we’re told the child’s injuries were not life-threatening. This area is near Scott Boulevard and the MKT trail’s Jay Dix station.

Anyone with information is urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. You can call that number anonymously.