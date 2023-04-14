UPDATE: Columbia psychologist Bumby receives maximum sentence for sex crimes

A Columbia psychologist convicted of statutory sodomy has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs sentenced 53-year-old Kurt Bumby this morning, noting the seven-year sentence is the maximum under Missouri state law. That’s also what the jury recommended.

Judge Jacobs blasted Bumby in open court, saying he leaves behind two victims and that they’re both doing better, no thanks to Bumby. The judge also fined Bumby $5,000.

Bumby appeared for his sentencing via video from the Boone County jail wearing a jail jumpsuit. He did not display any emotion in court. One of the victims’ mothers appeared in court, but she did not testify. She did testify during the trial, and Judge Jacobs took her testimony into account.

Boone County prosecutor Olufunmike Owoso tells the court that one victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted. Judge Jacobs has rejected defense attorney Joel Schwartz’s motion for a new trial.