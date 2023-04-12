UPDATE: Jefferson City man jailed without bond, accused of shooting girlfriend

The Cole County Circuit Court describes a Jefferson City man charged with shooting his girlfriend in the head as a danger to the community.

18-year-old Timothy Benson is now charged with six felonies, including two counts of armed criminal action. Tuesday’s incident happened at about 7 am in the 100 block of Bourbon street. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler says the 18-year-old victim, a Jefferson City woman, was flown to University Hospital in an air ambulance. The sheriff says she’s in critical but stable condition.

Sheriff Wheeler describes his investigation as active. Benson will appear in court for his initial arraignment today at 1:30 before Judge Brian Stumpe.