UPDATE: Man shot overnight near Columbia’s I-70 and 63 homeless camp

Columbia Police are appealing to you for any information you may have about a man who was shot overnight near a homeless camp near I-70 and Highway 63.

Columbia Police say the incident happened at about 1:10 am near the connector, adding that the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police have no suspect information at this time.

ABC-17’s Joshua Blount from our news partner KMIZ saw CPD officers searching the area around the homeless camp with flashlights for about 45 minutes. This is the homeless camp near Bob Evans and Steak ‘n Shake that will be cleared out on Monday.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.