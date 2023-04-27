UPDATE: Menards stealing suspect described as flight risk by court

Two suspects accused of stealing merchandise from numerous Menards stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and several states have been captured in eastern Missouri’s St. Peters.

Jefferson City Police say one of the suspects, 50-year-old Marian Firu, is now charged with one felony count, which is stealing at least $750. He’s jailed this morning without bond, described by the Cole County Court as a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Jefferson City Police say the two suspects allegedly have been involved in thefts from 19 Menards stores in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska, including stores in Sedalia and St. Joseph. Jefferson City Police say the theft in the Capital City theft involved more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise.