UPDATE: MU Health formally opens its largest clinic outside of Columbia in Boonville

MU Health executives say the new Boonville medical building provides a new model of care, all in one location.

Boonville and Cooper County dignitaries joined MU Health leaders for Tuesday’s formal grand opening. The new 14,000 square foot facility includes an urgent care, primary care providers, a lab and physical therapy.

MU Health leaders emphasize that the new facility would not have been possible without the collective effort of community partners who worked alongside them throughout the project.

A longtime Boonville resident is one of the new family doctors at MU Health’s new Boonville Jackson road medical building. Dr. Mona Brownfield has lived in Boonville since 1979. She participated in Tuesday’s ceremony.

The new facility is MU Health’s largest clinic outside of Columbia.