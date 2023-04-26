UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Moberly DWI crash to be arraigned Monday

A Monday afternoon arraignment is now set for a Moberly man charged with murder for the April 6th head-on collision that killed a pregnant Moberly woman and her unborn child.

47-year-old Steven Lee Garrett, who was arrested Tuesday at Columbia’s Rusk Rehabilitation Center, will be arraigned on Monday before Randolph County Judge James Cooksey. The arraignment is set for 1:30 Monday afternoon.

Randolph County prosecutors have charged Garrett with two counts of second degree murder, armed criminal action and four DWI-related felonies.

Prosecutors say Garrett was allegedly intoxicated when he crossed the center line of Highway M near Moberly and slammed into a second vehicle head-on. The crash, which happened at about 12:45 that afternoon, killed 22-year-old Maya Stilwell and her unborn child. Maya’s father-in-law has told 939 the Eagle that the crash also resulted in a lacerated liver for a two-year-old female inside Stilwell’s vehicle.