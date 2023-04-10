UPDATE: Two shot near east Columbia Hy-Vee gas station

Columbia Police confirm two people have been shot near the Hy-Vee gas station on Trimble in east Columbia.

CPD spokesman Christian Tabak tells 939 the Eagle that police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Trimble. Officers arrived and found two individuals with apparent gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear is the victims were targeted or if this was a random shooting.

Mr. Tabak says there is no suspect information at this time. CPD has posted on Facebook that its officers, detectives and crime scene investigators are currently working the scene. Mr. Tabak is asking everyone to avoid the area. Police thank the public for their patience.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.