Waterman wins Columbia’s fifth ward council race by 58 votes; Knoth elected in first ward

Columbia’s city council will have two new members at their next meeting.

Voters in southwest Columbia’s fifth ward elected Donald Waterman to the council. Councilman-elect Waterman beat nurse Gregg Bush by 58 votes on Tuesday. The final numbers were 1,908 to 1,850. Waterman’s main focus is bringing a pro-business approach to the council. In central Columbia’s first ward, which includes downtown, Nick Knoth was elected on Tuesday. Mr. Knoth, Columbia’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) regional director, wins with 744 votes. Mr. Knoth, who grew up in poverty, says poverty is an issue in Columbia that must be addressed. Incumbent Pat Fowler ended her campaign to care for her stepmother. Fowler’s name was still on the ballot, and she received 365 votes.

Fifth ward incumbent Matt Pitzer did not seek re-election. Waterman and Knoth will be sworn-in at the council’s April 17 meeting.