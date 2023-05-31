The KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon

Say thank you to local area veterans by sending them on a life-changing trip to see their memorials in Washington!

104.5 News Radio 950’s Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with A-1 Containers will be on June 23rd!

The Central Missouri Honor Flight takes veterans on a non-stop day trip to Washington D.C. where they’ll tour their war memorials at no cost to them!

These trips can be transformative for veterans who have been struggling with their experiences during the war. Many have been able to find closure and finally put to rest many of the burdens they’ve carried with them for decades. It’s also an opportunity to give many of these veterans the ‘welcome home’ they should have gotten but didn’t receive.

The waiting list of veterans has continued to grow and with your help, we’ll fund more flights to get our heroes to see their monuments.

This year, a $300 donation will get you an official Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon t-shirt thanks to Xtreme Body and Paint!

To further honor our veterans, we invite you to share a picture of a special veteran in your life to our Wall of Honor! Thanks to Pro Pumping & Hydrojetting!

You can make a donation online now thanks to Steve’s Pest Control here:

Or call the Service Master Clean of Columbia Phone Bank starting at 6am on the 23rd.

Thank you to our sponsors who help make this radiothon possible: A1 Containers, Service Master Clean of Columbia, Jiffy Lube, Steve’s Pest Control, Diamond Pet Foods, Allied Sawing & Services, Pro Pumping & Hydrojetting, Healium, Graf & Sons, Downtown Appliance, Xtreme Body & Paint, Aurora Organic Dairy, High Street Dentistry, Brian Wear Plumbing, Rosebud Tractor, Hemme Construction, Osage Ambulances, Kwik Kar, and State Farm Agent Phyllis Nichols!