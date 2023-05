The man shot who shot and killed himself after an hours long standoff with Columbia police has a long criminal history.

Jermaine Burnett was in prison from 2009 to 2012 and again from 2014 to 2022.

Burnett faced charges from everything from tampering with cars and property damage to assault and resisting arrest.

He was accused in the robbery and fatal shooting of Janet Jago, at her Columbia home Monday. Burnett killed himself during the standoff.