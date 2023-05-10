(AUDIO): Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) director Amy Schneider discusses Mizzou graduation and tourism dollars on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Traffic is already picking up across Columbia, ahead of the upcoming Mizzou graduation weekend. More than 6,000 students will receive degrees at Mizzou’s spring commencement ceremonies, which begin Friday at 1 pm. Ceremonies will continue all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MU. Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) director Amy Schneider tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that most hotel rooms are already full for this weekend. She also tells listeners that tourism employs more than 10,000 people in Boone County, with tourism having a $499-million impact on the economy in Columbia/Boone County: