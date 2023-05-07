(AUDIO): Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy discusses Columbia homeless issues and homeless camp news media coverage on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

939 the Eagle host Fred Parry, a former Boone County commissioner, blasted Columbia city officials during Saturday morning’s “CEO Roundtable” program, describing them as terrible communicators. Communication was a key theme of Saturday morning’s show, as Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy joined Fred in-studio for the hour. Mr. Parry describes Comobuz as the best journalism being done in Columbia. Comobuz.com is a local online news magazine. Fred and Mike discussed Columbia’s homeless issue and the recent news media coverage of the clearing of the homeless camp near Home Depot and the I-70 and Highway 63 interchange. Mr. Parry tells listeners that Columbia’s homelessness problem is bad now, but is about to get a lot worse. They also discussed Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe’s first year in office at city hall, and the city council in general: