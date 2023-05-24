(AUDIO): Every available Missouri state trooper is on the road, water for Memorial Day Weekend

Every available Missouri state trooper will be on-duty across the state during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says troopers will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. this weekend. That stands for the crash awareness reduction effort.



“Everybody is going to be traveling either on the highway or on the waterway. And so we expect there to be additional traffic out there in both areas. And we of course are asking people to first and foremost be prepared for that additional traffic. Be observant, be patient,” Captain Hotz says.

Troopers will be focusing their attention on hazardous moving violations, speed violations and impaired driving. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 13 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in traffic crashes during Missouri’s 2022 Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Captain Hotz encourages you to have your tires and the rest of your vehicle checked, before you head out for Memorial Day holiday travel. He urges you to include safety when you plan your holiday weekend.

“Certainly make sure that vehicle is in good condition. Make sure you’ve got a full tank of gas before you start your travels. And then of course make sure your cell phone is charged. That way if you do run into trouble you can call for help,” says Hotz.

He has advice for motorists who get a flat tire on the highways this weekend.

“It’s not necessary to stop right there on the shoulder of the road if there is an exit ramp a short distance away. You know, turn your flashers on and drive very slowly to that ramp. There’s a lot less chance of getting struck by a passing motorist if you’re on the ramp trying to change a tire than if you’re out there on the shoulder of the roadway,” Hotz says.

