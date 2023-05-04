(AUDIO): Former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel discusses upcoming Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame induction on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The University of Missouri’s all-time winningest coach and a former Tiger star running back will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame next Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Gary Pinkel and Rockhurst product Tony Temple will be inducted along with several others, including former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning. Coach Pinkel joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and reflected on the 38-7 2008 Cotton Bowl win over Arkansas and the 41-31 2014 Cotton Bowl win against Oklahoma State. Pinkel describes the Cotton Bowl as a historic game in the bowl system and also praises Tony Temple, who rushed for 281 yards and scored four touchdowns in the 2008 classic: