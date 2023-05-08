(AUDIO): Maries County Sheriff’s chief deputy Scott John says severe weather and disaster relief will be key parts of Sheriff’s Posse

The sheriff’s department in mid-Missouri’s Maries County is attempting to form a sheriff’s posse to work in areas like search and rescue, disaster relief, weather spotting and school safety. Maries County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Scott John tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that two recent tornadoes, including an EF-2 with 122 mile-per-hour winds that touched down near Vichy, highlight the importance of having more help to go door-to-door. Mr. John also wants to have more positive role models for our community youth: