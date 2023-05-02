(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo has issued a temporary restraining order which temporarily blocks a rule that would restrict access to gender-affirming health care to children and adults. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” State Rep. Keri Ingle (D-Lee’s Summit) describes General Bailey on Twitter as an “unelected bureaucrat issuing rules in order to further your radical anti-LGBTQ agenda.” Bailey responded to the comments from Representative Ingle on “Wake Up” and he also warned about crime in St. Louis and called for the removal of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner: