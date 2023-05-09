(AUDIO): Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) discusses 2023 legislative session on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s 2023 legislative session has four days left. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers: 24-10 in the state Senate and 111-51 in the Missouri House. House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) says his chamber has a GOP supermajority and that they should lead like they have a supermajority. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that residents will be very happy with with what legislative Republicans deliver by Friday. Speaker Plocher’s priorities this session have included tax cuts, initiative petition reform and transgender legislation. He predicts that some transgender bills will pass and hopes Governor Mike Parson (R) will sign them. He’s also pleased the Legislature has given final approval to a bill ending state taxes on Social Security benefits starting in 2024: