(AUDIO): Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) discusses 2023 session on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) says the Legislature could have hit a grand slam on Friday, but instead hit a double or possibly a triple. While he’s pleased with the session, Speaker Plocher tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that some senators put themselves above the state on Friday, describing their behavior as selfish. Speaker Plocher is pleased the Legislature has passed bipartisan legislation to end state taxes on Social Security benefits. Under the bill, Missouri’s senior homeowners would be spared from rate hikes on property taxes. If the governor signs the bill, it would be up to counties to approve the property tax breaks for people 65 and older. Speaker Plocher is also pleased with I-70 transportation funding. He says he couldn’t be more proud of his 111-member GOP House caucus and of the entire 163-member House: