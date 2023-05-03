(AUDIO): Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) discusses state budget, gaming and I-70 funding on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) is optimistic about a Senate proposal to six-lane I-70 across Missouri being included in the final budget. The budget must be approved by Friday, under the state Constitution. Senator Rowden tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that six-laning I-70 is a generational thing and is much needed. He also confirms that U.S. House Transportation Committee chairman Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) will try to obtain some federal money for the I-70 project in Missouri. Rowden notes I-70 is a main artery for truckers and other motorists heading across the country. Senator Rowden also tells listeners that sports wagering is unlikely to pass this session: