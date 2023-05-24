(AUDIO): Missouri’s AG reviewing documents from two closed mid-Missouri hospitals

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says his office’s investigation into the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals continues.

General Bailey is investigating allegations made by former Mexico hospital employee Marissa Hagedorn and from State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) to 939 the Eagle that money was taken out of employees’ checks for health care, but the company didn’t pay the insurance premiums.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Bailey-Wakeup-5.mp3

“And we’re continuing to obtain and review documents and analyze the evidence in that. And I promise you I know this is an important issue for folks in Audrain County and Callaway County and as soon as we can move forward and report something we’ll do that,” General Bailey says.

Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Bailey’s office has launched what is called a CID into the now-closed hospitals. A CID is a civil investigative demand and is essentially a subpoena power. He has said that his office will use every legal mechanism at their disposal to find justice for those impacted by the closing of the Mexico and Fulton hospitals.