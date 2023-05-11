Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia MKT trail suspect makes initial court appearance

Boone County prosecutors have charged 30-year-old Michael Tyrone Council with two counts of attempted rape and misdemeanor property damage (May 2023 mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

A Columbia man charged with attempting to rape two women along the MKT trail on Monday afternoon has appeared in court for his initial arraignment.

30-year-old Michael Council is charged with two counts of attempted rape and remains jailed without bond. Council made his initial arraignment on Wednesday afternoon via video, before Boone County Judge Kimberly Shaw.

One victim tells police that she was jogging when Council asked her for a drink of water, then began to chase her and attempted to undress her. Another victim says Council “stared hard” at her and others as they walked by, before sprinting toward them.

Columbia Police detectives are also seeking stalking charges against Council. CPD’s three-page probable cause statement is graphic and is also heavily-redacted.

