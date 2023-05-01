Columbia murder suspect captured after high-speed pursuit

Columbia Police have captured a juvenile murder suspect who was allegedly involved in the November 2020 killing of 19-year-old Jermaine Spain at Cosmo recreation area park.

Columbia Police and other law enforcement agencies arrested the juvenile suspect on Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit on Keene, which is near Highway 63 and Broadway. The juvenile’s name hasn’t been released because he’s not charged as an adult.

This is the second arrest in this case. The U-S Marshals captured 20-year-old Maurice Banks in May 2022 in Las Vegas. Banks’ murder trial is scheduled to begin on June 21 in Boone County Circuit Court.

Judge Kevin Crane will preside during the trial.