Columbia school board member Sasser to resign today; cites transgender legislation in Missouri

A Columbia school board member who’s criticized GOP-sponsored LGBTQ legislation at the Missouri Capitol will resign later today (Tuesday).

Katherine Sasser announced her resignation at the start of Monday’s school board meeting, according to ABC-17’s Marina Diaz, who was at the meeting. Marina reports Sasser is the mother of a transgender girl, and that Sasser told the audience that Missouri is no longer a safe place for them. Sasser plans to move out of state.

She was first elected in 2021 and her term expires in 2024.

The board has a process to fill vacancies. It begins with publishing a notice in local newspapers and on its website. The school board will then review all applications at a regularly-scheduled board meeting.