Columbia’s city council to vote tonight on Shakespeare’s Pizza’s 50th anniversary event

A resolution that authorizes a special event operations agreement with Shakespeare’s Pizza downtown will be voted on tonight by Columbia’s city council.

Shakespeare’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and has submitted a special event application for a 50th anniversary celebration and outdoor concert. It’s planned for Saturday September 23 from 4-11 pm, and city officials are expecting a crowd of anywhere from 3,000 to 3,500. Shakespeare’s wants to close South Ninth street from Locust through the Elm street intersection for the event. City staff is recommending approval of the two-page proposal.

Downtown Columbia’s Shakespeare’s Pizza was once voted as America’s best college hangout by ABC’s “Good Morning America.” It’s also been featured over the years on “SEC Nation” and Feast TV, and it’s been a favorite pizza spot for legendary football broadcaster Brent Musberger over the years.