Counselors available again today at Columbia’s Rock Bridge high school

Rock Bridge football player Evan Avery died in Friday night’s car crash in Columbia. Rock Bridge football coach Matt Perkins helped organize Saturday evening’s vigil on the Bruin football field to mourn Evan’s loss (May 6, 2023 photo courtesy of Rock Bridge football coach Matt Perkins’ Twitter page)

Columbia’s Rock Bridge high school has extra counselors available again today, following Friday night’s deadly crash that killed freshman football player Evan Avery.

Columbia Public Schools (CPS) spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that Rock Bridge has counselors everyday and will have extra ones for as long as needed. Ms. Baumstark also notes they also partner with community organizations to provide support when necessary.

Rock Bridge football coach Matt Perkins says Evan Avery will be in their hearts forever. Coach Perkins tells 939 the Eagle that the community, school and Rock Bridge football team are all hurting right now.

Columbia Police say the crash happened at about 11 pm Friday at West Nifong and Bethel street.

