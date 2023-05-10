Court documents outline alleged attempted sexual assaults along popular Columbia trail

Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia man charged with attempting to sexually assault two women along the MKT trail this week has previously shown his genitals to strangers who were walking along the MKT trail.

30-year-old Michael Tyrone Council is jailed without bond this morning, charged with two counts of attempted rape and misdemeanor property damage. The alleged incidents happened at about 5 pm Monday near the intersection of the MKT trail and Stadium Boulevard. One victim tells police that she was jogging when Council asked her for a drink of water, then began to chase her and attempted to undress her. Another victim says Council “stared hard” at her and others as they walked by, before sprinting toward them.

939 the Eagle News has obtained the Columbia Police Department’s graphic three-page probable cause statement, which is heavily-redacted. One victim tells police she was walking along the trail when she saw Council laying on a bench. After she walked by, Council allegedly came up behind her, wrapped his arms around her and tackled her to the ground before attempting to undress her. She screamed for help and other trail users fought Council off, according to court documents. Court documents quote Council as telling CPD he knew he did a “bad thing” when he tackled the woman to the ground. He told police that he was going to have sexual intercourse with the woman, according to court documents. CPD also says Council damaged the helmet of a bicyclist who came to one of the victim’s aid. That’s why the property damage charge was also filed.

Columbia Police are also seeking stalking charges against the suspect, who is homeless, according to court documents. The court documents indicate Council is from southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau. If convicted of the charges, Council would face prison time and would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.