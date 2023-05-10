Court documents: Weekend Columbia homicide began as verbal confrontation

A Columbia murder suspect remains jailed without bond this morning, charged with killing a 26-year-old man early Sunday morning on the Business Loop. The Columbia Police Department’s two-page probable cause statement says the deadly shooting happened at about 2:15 am Sunday at Plush Lounge on the Business Loop.

Court documents quote a witness, who says she saw 33-year-old Kimo Spivey shoot and kill Melvin Hooker III. Court documents say it started with a verbal confrontation, and the probable cause statement indicates that Spivey and Hooker knew each other. Hooker was pronounced dead at the scene, about ten minutes after the shooting.

Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson has charged Spivey with second degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Spivey appeared in court for his initial arraignment via video on Tuesday afternoon. CPD’s probable cause statement says Spivey has been arrested previously for assault on law enforcement and felony resisting arrest.

Spivey has at least six previous convictions, according to court documents. Because he’s a convicted felon, he should not have been able to possess a gun.

CPD’s probable cause statement says Spivey is “known to be armed and dangerous.” Spivey was also shot during the incident and was treated at University Hospital for a gunshot wound, before being arrested.

Three others were wounded at the scene, according to Columbia Police. The redacted probable cause statement doesn’t appear to mention the other three victims.