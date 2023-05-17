Expect extra traffic about Columbia’s Mizzou Arena Friday and Saturday, for grduations

More than 1,300 students from the class of 2023 will graduate from Columbia Public Schools (CPS) this week. Douglass and Hickman graduate on Friday, while Battle and Rock Bridge graduate on Saturday.

Douglass’ 82 graduates will walk across the stage Friday morning at 10 at Missouri Theatre, while Hickman’s 422 graduates will walk across the stage Friday at 7 pm at Mizzou Arena.

The Battle and Rock Bridge graduations will be Saturday at Mizzou Arena. CPS’ Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that 367 students will graduate from Battle, while 460 students will graduate from Rock Bridge. Battle’s graduation starts at 11 am Saturday, while the Rock Bridge ceremony is at 6.

Traffic will be heavier than normal both Friday and Saturday near Mizzou Arena.