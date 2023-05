Four juveniles are at University Hospital in Columbia after a Sunday ATV crash. The accident happened around 3-am near Lohman. Cole County EMS crews initially sent 5 – ambulances and helicopter to the scene. The accident happened in a wooded area several miles off the road. Crews had to bring in ATVs to get to the victims.

In a separate accident Saturday, 20 year old Dalton Hazlett of Pilot Grove was badly hurt in another ATV crash.