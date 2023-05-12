Hoskins: Missouri gaming legislation would be impacted by Hammerschmidt; final day of session is today

Sports wagering could be dead for Missouri’s 2023 session, which wraps up at 6 this evening in Jefferson City.

Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee chairman Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) tells 939 the Eagle that there are no bills currently under consideration that have Sportsbook on them. Senator Hoskins says any bill that passed with Sportsbook on it would be a clear Hammerschmidt multiple subject violation and would be thrown out by the courts. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) and House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) have been trying to get the bill through. The clock is the biggest factor facing them now.

Lawmakers have approved a total of 23 bills, which include budget bills. The governor has already signed bipartisan physical therapy legislation. Missouri lawmakers have also passed bipartisan distracted driving legislation, a crime package and two transgender bills. The texting while driving bill heading to Governor Mike Parson’s (R) desk would create a hands-free driving requirement for all Missourians.

Anti-hazing legislation appears to be dead at the Missouri Capitol for the 2023 session, due to language concerns about the bill. House Speaker Plocher tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that he doesn’t like fellow State Rep. Travis Smith’s (R-Dora) bill that says any person who renders aid to a hazing victim or the first to call 911 is immune from prosecution. Speaker Plocher notes that under the bill’s language, you could haze someone before calling 911 and be immune. The Speaker says it should be a duty for people to help each other.

Former Mizzou student Danny Santulli’s family members say that he’s blind and unable to walk, after an alleged October 2021 hazing incident at a Mizzou fraternity house.