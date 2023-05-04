May 31 is date for Columbia’s state of city address

Columbia’s city manager will deliver his state of the city address late this month at city hall. It will be open to the public.

City spokeswoman Sydney Olsen tells 939 the Eagle that city manager De’Carlon Seewood will deliver the address on May 31, which is a Wednesday. This will be Mr. Seewood’s second state of the city address. He’s expected to outline major projects in the past year, and he’s also expected to address challenges the city is facing.

One of Mr. Seewood’s top priorities has been city staff and pay, as well as recruitment of city employees. Columbia’s city council approved a three percent across-the-board pay raise for permanent city employees last May, and approved a separate four percent pay raise in September. The council last year also approved a $1,500 one-time retention payment to permanent employees who’ve been with the city since March 2020.

Columbia’s budget is about $500-million. Mr. Seewood has told 939 the Eagle that 75 percent of Columbia’s general fund is for public safety, emphasizing that public safety is a top priority for residents.