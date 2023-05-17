Mid-Missouri man under federal indictment for alleged child pornography

A federal grand jury has indicted a man from mid-Missouri’s Lohman on three counts relating to producing child pornography.

Federal agents and others arrested 30-year-old Anthony Pitts-Fugate at his Lohman home in April and he remains in federal custody, pending a detention hearing. Lohman, a town of about 175 residents, is west of Jefferson City. Online court records show Pitts-Fugate also has lived in the Russellville area in the past.

Federal prosecutors say Pitts-Fugate engaged in a Kik chat group that was being monitored by an undercover law enforcement officer. Pitts-Fugate allegedly produced and sent the undercover officer a video and photo of a child being sexually assaulted.

A federal grand jury in Kansas City has indicted the suspect on one count of producing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

The FBI and the Cole and Boone County Sheriff’s Departments have been involved in the investigation.