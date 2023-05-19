Missouri state troopers encouraging you to get your boat checked before going out this summer

Saturday is the start of National Safe Boating Week, and state troopers will be in Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks tomorrow to inspect the required equipment on your boat to make sure you’re in compliance with state law.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s marine operations division will be at the Missouri River’s Noren access in Jefferson City from 9-11 tomorrow morning, and they’ll be at the Lake of the Ozarks state park public beach in Osage Beach from 10 to noon.

Troopers remind you that a life jacket for everyone on board is a must and that everyone born in or after 1984 who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes must possess an approved boating safety identification card.

Troopers also encourage you to be a defensive boat operator, adding that creating distance from other boats gives you more reaction time.